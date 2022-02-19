FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

NYSE:FF opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $320.78 million, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.73. FutureFuel has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $16.49.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. FutureFuel’s payout ratio is currently 85.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FF. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FutureFuel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,809,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in FutureFuel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FutureFuel by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 343,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 223,633 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FutureFuel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in FutureFuel by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 149,726 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.