FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
NYSE:FF opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $320.78 million, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.73. FutureFuel has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $16.49.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. FutureFuel’s payout ratio is currently 85.72%.
FutureFuel Company Profile
FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.
