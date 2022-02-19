Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Cut to $556.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $575.00 to $556.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 88.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.78.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $294.76 on Thursday. Generac has a 1 year low of $251.74 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $311.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Generac by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Generac by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

