Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.45-7.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.36. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-11% yr/yr to $20.57-20.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.00 billion.Genuine Parts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.450-$7.600 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.86. The stock had a trading volume of 930,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $100.32 and a 12-month high of $142.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.03 and its 200-day moving average is $129.86.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 14,356 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 438.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 38,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 31,542 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 11,746 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

