Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 440 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atrion were worth $17,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Atrion by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 146,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,266,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atrion by 0.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atrion by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atrion by 2.1% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 32,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,277,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Atrion alerts:

ATRI opened at $659.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $661.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $690.57. Atrion Co. has a twelve month low of $579.96 and a twelve month high of $805.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 0.16.

In other news, Director Emile A. Battat sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.45, for a total transaction of $178,380.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 22.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Atrion

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.