Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 321,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $18,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Impinj by 5.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the third quarter valued at approximately $950,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 9.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the third quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $413,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $1,374,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,054 shares of company stock valued at $4,733,436. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

Impinj stock opened at $66.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.99. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $94.39.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

