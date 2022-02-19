Geode Capital Management LLC Has $18.71 Million Holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,542,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $18,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,556,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,048,000 after buying an additional 1,893,438 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at about $24,543,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,478,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,219,000 after buying an additional 1,582,374 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 877.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,571,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after buying an additional 1,410,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth approximately $6,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 11,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $142,515.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,815 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRT. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Oilfield Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.82.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $11.51 on Friday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

