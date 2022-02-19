Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 23,092 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 611,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,092 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $17,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLNK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 577.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 86.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 24.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered shares of Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $993.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 3.60. Blink Charging Co. has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.73.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

