Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 24,935 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 24,935 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $17,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000,000 after buying an additional 40,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 273,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.19. The company has a market cap of $923.09 million, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

