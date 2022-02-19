Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,384 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 333,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 106,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $64.39 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.37 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.86.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.33). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. The business had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $879,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

