Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 1,780 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 225,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $18,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of Tompkins Financial stock opened at $80.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Tompkins Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $76.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.27 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

