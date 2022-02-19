Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 6,353 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 529,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $18,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Matthews International by 23.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Matthews International by 288.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International during the second quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MATW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Matthews International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average of $35.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -72.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01. Matthews International Co. has a 52-week low of $31.42 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is -183.33%.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

