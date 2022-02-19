Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives $121.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2022

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.33.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gitlab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Gitlab stock opened at $61.28 on Wednesday. Gitlab has a 52 week low of $53.13 and a 52 week high of $137.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.68.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $66.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.87 million. Research analysts expect that Gitlab will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gitlab news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 282,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.20 per share, for a total transaction of $22,074,217.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 48,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,643,626.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 965,645 shares of company stock valued at $75,333,309.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,913,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,875,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,705,000. Finally, Founders Circle Capital LLC bought a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,858,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Gitlab Company Profile

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.