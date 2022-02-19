Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives $121.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.33.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gitlab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Gitlab stock opened at $61.28 on Wednesday. Gitlab has a 52 week low of $53.13 and a 52 week high of $137.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.68.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $66.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.87 million. Research analysts expect that Gitlab will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gitlab news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 282,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.20 per share, for a total transaction of $22,074,217.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 48,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,643,626.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 965,645 shares of company stock valued at $75,333,309.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,913,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,875,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,705,000. Finally, Founders Circle Capital LLC bought a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,858,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

