Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIV. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 29,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

Shares of DIV stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.