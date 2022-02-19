Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Boosts Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLPA. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,211,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,668,000 after purchasing an additional 270,877 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,818,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 644.2% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 123,633 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,227,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,831,000 after purchasing an additional 45,982 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $38.70 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $29.30 and a 12 month high of $41.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.07.

