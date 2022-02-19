Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Boosts Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 53.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 22.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 40.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 742,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,030,000 after purchasing an additional 214,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 63,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $143,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $437,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,909 shares of company stock worth $4,130,585. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.58.

MAR stock opened at $174.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $184.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.80.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The business’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

