Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $191.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.98 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.93 and its 200 day moving average is $205.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

