Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 3,658 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a current ratio of 7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.58.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 96.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

In related news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $148,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

