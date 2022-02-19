Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 467 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 48.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $103.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.08 and a 200-day moving average of $219.34. The company has a market cap of $120.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $103.03 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,372.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,711 shares of company stock worth $3,284,875 and have sold 26,559 shares worth $4,722,582. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

