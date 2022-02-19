Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 640.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 553,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after buying an additional 478,924 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 1,640.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 318,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 300,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Toll Brothers by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,343,000 after purchasing an additional 293,461 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP increased its position in Toll Brothers by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 448,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,939,000 after purchasing an additional 279,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Toll Brothers by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 392,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,679,000 after purchasing an additional 244,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total value of $36,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $371,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285. 8.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TOL. UBS Group began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp cut Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $54.03 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.79 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.28.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.21%.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

