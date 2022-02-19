Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,298,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,901,000 after purchasing an additional 159,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AECOM by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,900,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,986,000 after acquiring an additional 124,979 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AECOM by 3.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,641,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,787,000 after acquiring an additional 98,963 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AECOM by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AECOM by 58.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,145,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,526,000 after acquiring an additional 424,149 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

NYSE:ACM opened at $72.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. AECOM has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $78.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

