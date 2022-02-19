Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229,770 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 550.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,461,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,921 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,385,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,547 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,369,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,947,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $11.58 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

