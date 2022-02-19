Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.96 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will announce sales of $241.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $239.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $243.24 million. Globus Medical posted sales of $227.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

GMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 758.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.25. 1,474,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $59.37 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.98.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

