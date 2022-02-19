GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.76

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.76 and traded as low as $1.03. GlycoMimetics shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 419,878 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLYC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $57.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75.
GlycoMimetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLYC)
GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.
