GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.76

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.76 and traded as low as $1.03. GlycoMimetics shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 419,878 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLYC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.