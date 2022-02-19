Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 319,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 38,806 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 44,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,318 shares during the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth about $11,151,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 297,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

