Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its price target raised by Macquarie from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Golden Entertainment from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of GDEN opened at $52.15 on Friday. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $59.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.74.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

