Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Increases Dividend to $0.90 Per Share

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

Golden Ocean Group has raised its dividend payment by 255.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Golden Ocean Group has a payout ratio of 149.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Golden Ocean Group to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 293.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.54. Golden Ocean Group has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 43.82% and a return on equity of 28.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,686 shares during the period. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

