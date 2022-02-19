Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 3,826 Shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in CIM Commercial Trust were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 35.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 21,010 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 465,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 109.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 140,468 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,186,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

CMCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CMCT opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $175.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.54. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.11%.

CIM Commercial Trust Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.