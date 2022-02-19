Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 13,764 Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,926,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,661,000 after acquiring an additional 139,354 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 36,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 187,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 394.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 81,802 shares in the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $468.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.70. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

CCBG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other news, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.49 per share, with a total value of $26,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

