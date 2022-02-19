Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 73,419 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Koppers were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Koppers by 38.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 781,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,441,000 after buying an additional 218,545 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 36.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 2,021.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 25,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 21.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

NYSE KOP opened at $29.72 on Friday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $27.91 and a one year high of $39.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $634.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

