Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 138,561 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 533,618 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 138,561 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 66,514 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,057 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,215,357 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,169,000 after purchasing an additional 536,132 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,995,852 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,752,000 after purchasing an additional 97,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $226,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Silica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

NYSE:SLCA opened at $11.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $871.73 million, a PE ratio of -77.93 and a beta of 3.21. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

