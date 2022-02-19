Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 17,812 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 24.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,812 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,872,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,628,000 after purchasing an additional 25,368 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.
