Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 535 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 590.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,763,000 after purchasing an additional 94,496 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $186.35 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $173.88 and a twelve month high of $208.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.74 and its 200 day moving average is $197.27.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

