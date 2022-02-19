Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 268,174 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNL. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 50,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $14.45 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -571.41%.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.