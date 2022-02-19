Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,547 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Gores Guggenheim were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the third quarter valued at $40,331,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at $28,021,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at $26,855,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at $24,413,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gores Guggenheim by 230,901.7% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,333,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,844,000 after buying an additional 2,332,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

GGPI opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

