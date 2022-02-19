Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $482,000 Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $42.37 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $57.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average is $50.94.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOLF shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.14.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

