Gotham Asset Management LLC Makes New $507,000 Investment in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 8,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKX opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $35.78 and a one year high of $55.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.97.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the topic of several analyst reports. OTR Global cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Argus cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

