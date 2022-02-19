Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Heska by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Heska by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,458,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Heska by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,032,000 after buying an additional 53,285 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Heska by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 191,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,552,000 after buying an additional 22,479 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Heska in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $126.48 on Friday. Heska Co. has a 52 week low of $122.82 and a 52 week high of $275.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.46 and a 200 day moving average of $203.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 665.72 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.00 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heska has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.17.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

