Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GHC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 23,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack A. Markell purchased 60 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $570.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $599.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $599.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $601.86. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $547.75 and a 52-week high of $685.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $1.58 dividend. This is an increase from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

