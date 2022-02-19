Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IAA by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,177,000 after purchasing an additional 14,102 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,001,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of IAA by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of IAA by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 405,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,151,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of IAA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAA stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $34.27 and a one year high of $64.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average of $51.30.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $548.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

