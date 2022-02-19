Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 12,959 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,959 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,716,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,616,000 after acquiring an additional 61,964 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,954,000 after acquiring an additional 64,749 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,440,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 26.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.28.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.2113 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.48%.

In related news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $93,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

