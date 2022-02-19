GQG Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,302,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,998 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.59% of AON worth $372,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AON by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,639,000 after buying an additional 58,087 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AON by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,090,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,431,000 after purchasing an additional 39,608 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in AON by 7.3% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,589,000 after purchasing an additional 299,854 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in AON by 41.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,515 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,584,000 after purchasing an additional 166,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total value of $174,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AON opened at $283.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.15. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $221.82 and a 52 week high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

