GQG Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

GQG Partners LLC cut its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,463 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,243 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in UBS Group by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

UBS stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

A number of research firms have commented on UBS. Barclays upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

