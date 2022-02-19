GQG Partners LLC Has $1.29 Billion Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,758,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 807,202 shares during the quarter. Infosys comprises 3.5% of GQG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. GQG Partners LLC owned 1.36% of Infosys worth $1,285,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Infosys by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,295,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,818,000 after acquiring an additional 693,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264,599 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,011,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,750,000 after acquiring an additional 617,456 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 15,694,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,952,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFY opened at $22.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.36. The company has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

