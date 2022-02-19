GQG Partners LLC Has $52.81 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,901.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320,422 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $52,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after buying an additional 9,808,798 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $911,021,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after buying an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,400,968,000 after buying an additional 1,777,289 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 454.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,022,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,620,000 after buying an additional 1,657,946 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.36 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

