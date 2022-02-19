GQG Partners LLC Makes New $422,000 Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 59,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,531,000 after buying an additional 57,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $166.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $153.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.05 and a 200 day moving average of $188.26. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $161.04 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

