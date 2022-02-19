GQG Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,834,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 603,958 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 2.1% of GQG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $762,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 43.5% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,528,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,770,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 40,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

MS opened at $95.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.91. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $75.43 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $171.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

