Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Citigroup

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) had its target price reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GRAB. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Grab in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Grab in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Grab in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.41.

Shares of GRAB opened at $5.52 on Thursday. Grab has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,985,119,000. Mufg Bank LTD. purchased a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,373,168,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,301,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,176,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,126,000. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

