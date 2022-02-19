Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.810-$0.880 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.50 million-$202.70 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.580-$6.180 EPS.

LOPE traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.72. The stock had a trading volume of 571,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.42. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 10.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

