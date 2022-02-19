Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.950-$1.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $209.80 million-$218 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.580-$6.180 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.72. The stock had a trading volume of 571,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,153. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.42. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $115.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.51.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth $2,914,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after buying an additional 24,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.