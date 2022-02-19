Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.690-$1.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.50 million-$242.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $240.78 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.580-$6.180 EPS.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $2.74 on Friday, reaching $84.72. The company had a trading volume of 571,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,153. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOPE shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at $2,914,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 24,742 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth $1,001,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

